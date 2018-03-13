Irish favourites foxtrot into St. Patrick’s Day

The Chilly Creakers Band is slated to perform at All Saints Anglican Church March 17

Harvie Gay, Yvonne LeDuc, Molly Boyd, Gerry Goudge and Sandy Boyd are the Chilly Creakers, who are ready to ignite All Saints Parish Hall with Irish polkas and foxtrots March 17. (Photo submitted)

It all began as a way of celebrating the patron saint of Ireland.

But, as time moves on and tradition spreads across the globe, St. Patrick’s Day has become an all out celebration of Irish culture.

Decked out in green, the Chilly Creakers Band is slated to Irish rock into St. Patrick’s Day March 17 for the annual singalong and dance at All Saints Anglican Church parish hall at 7 p.m.

“There will be snacks, refreshments and lots of Irish fun with the Chilly Creakers Band,” said spokesperson Molly Boyd. “(It’s) a rollicking singalong, some good old polkas and foxtrots and special guest ‘Sally O’Mally.’”

Proceeds from the event go towards hall repairs. Tickets are $20 and are available at the church office. For more information, call Boyd at 250-542-4735.

