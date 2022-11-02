Irish Mythen brings intimate performance to Vernon

Deb Matheson

Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

Irish Mythen has been honing her songwriting craft for many years, developing her skills while living in places such as her homeland of Ireland, the Middle East, Sweden, Australia and Canada, where she has lived since 2007.

She has watched and learned from many of the best in the business, building a very successful career while avoiding many of the pitfalls that can befall artists.

While many musicians name famous performers as their influence, Mythen heads straight to poets and prose writers for their influence on her writing. For her, the ability to make a song (story) come alive is to place the listener right in the middle of it all: to draw them in and take them on a journey.

Mythen plays for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Vernon Jazz Club.

When asked what her Vernon audience can expect from her show, she replied: “Intimacy, no matter the size of the crowd; the same show I offer any audience, filled with integrity for and of the songs. In these trying times, people want a full and rich experience. I want people to feel comfortable chatting with me after the show…to leave knowing we have laughed together and cried together, and for maybe a wee bit of time we’ve solved a few of the world’s problems.”

Mythen’s latest release, Little Bones in 2019, garnered her two wins on seven nominations with Music PEI, a 2020 Juno nomination for Contemporary Roots Artist of the Year, and she was named 2020 Solo Artist of the Year by the Canadian Folk Music Alliance. Her 2015 self-titled release Irish Mythen, garnered her the award for Roots Album of the Year by the East Coast Music Awards in 2016. She is currently working on a new release that should be available in December, or early next year.

Tickets to the Vernon show are available at Expressions of Time or through TicketSeller. Doors open at 6:30, show at 7 p.m.

The show is co-sponsored by the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society and Peter North.

