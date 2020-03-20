Isolation sensation: Okanagan father turns children’s voices into Journey cover

Devon Spittle said the sounds were from four years’ worth of recordings

As businesses and companies ask their employees to work from home, more and more people are finding they have quite a bit of time on their hands. With this newfound freedom, Kelowna father Devon Spittle created a cover of Journey’s hit ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ using sounds his children made when they were babies.

Spittle said the babies’ sounds were from four years worth of recording his two children Bentley and Poppy.

Watch the video above to hear them ‘sing’.

If you’ve done anything fun and unique as you’re self-isolatinng, let us know! You can email us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

READ MORE: Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon graffiti upsets heritage building owner

Reiner Stass received unsolicited ‘art’ on his 30th Avenue building and is left to foot the bill

City of Vernon still open for business

Development projects, infrastructure maintenance continuing despite COVID-19

Vernon runners saddened by school decision to cut cross-country

Thompson Rivers University eliminates cross-country running, affecting pair of Vernon runners

Final Farmers’ Market cancelled for season in Vernon

Indoor market forced to cancel, plans for outdoor market OK, so far

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

Air Canada laying off more than 500 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Shuswap grocery stores designate shopping time for at-risk customers

Time set aside in Salmon Arm stores for seniors and the immunocompromised

Flight reductions at YLW due to COVID-19 concerns

The airport is open and flights are operating but flight reductions are expected

Most Read