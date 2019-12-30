Marco Vitale will be performing on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Vernon’s All Saints Anglican Church as part of his B.C. tour. (Submitted Photo)

Italian harpsichordist brings concert and workshop to Vernon

Marco Vitale makes Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm stops on B.C. tour

The charming sound of the harpsichord is bringing some sunshine to the Okanagan this January!

Italian harpsichordist, organist, composer, musical director and educator Marco Vitale will be performing Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Vernon’s All Saints Anglican Church as part of his B.C. tour. The recital’s program, Made in Italy, is a musical journey through Italy’s golden ages. It includes music by G. Picchi, G. Frescobaldi, B. Storace, A. Valente, and D. Scarlatti.

The instrument that Vitale is using on his tour was designed and built in 2018 by Fabrizio Acanfora, after the 1638 Ruckers double harpsichord. Ruckers family contributed immensely to the harpsichord’s technical development and produced instruments of matchless quality. For centuries, Ruckers instruments have been valued for the beauty of their resonant, balanced tone, the result of masterful design and excellent craftsmanship. Come and experience its magic for yourself!

Vitale also gives a workshop for pianists, How to play Baroque music on piano, Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Vernon Community Music School. The workshop is open to the public (observers – by donation at the door; participants – $25, email music@vernonproms.ca to register).

Vitale was born in Palermo, Italy. He attended the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague where he studied harpsichord with Ton Koopman and organ with Jos van der Kooy, graduating with a master’s degree in Early Music. Throughout his career Vitale has performed at the most prestigious venues and festivals throughout Europe, the USA, Canada, South America, the Middle East and Asia. He performs regularly with early music legend, Jordi Savall’s, ensembles, Le Concert des Nations & Hespèrion XXI.

Vitale is bringing two different programs to the tour. If you attend Salmon Arm (Thurday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church) or Kelowna (Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m., at St. Michael’s Cathedral, kelownatickets.com) concerts, you will experience a whole new program, Ruckers 1604. A Kelowna workshop also takes place Jan. 11.This program is a musical soundscape of the Ruckers, the most important harpsichords and virginal makers from Southern Netherlands. The program includes music by W. Byrd, J.P. Sweelinck, and F. Richardson.His Made in Italy show also takes place Jan. 12 in Penticton.

The tour is brought by Early Music Okanagan and Instituto Italiano Di Cultura with support from NOCCA.

Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors; $15 for 13-18 year olds; $0 for 12 and under and can be purchased at TicketSeller.ca, by calling 250-549-7469, or at the door (we accept cash or cards).

More info at https://bctour.marcovitale.me/.

READ MORE: Parties a plenty for New Year’s Eve in the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Outdoors cirque inspired show in Armstrong a sell-out

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Just Posted

Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s looks to expand

Annual event slated for May 3, 2020, is also looking for new committee members

New Vernon group celebrates benefits of whole foods

Plant-based groups sets down roots

UPDATE: Traffic now moving through scene of accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Highway 97B junction

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub in the north Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

South Okanagan Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Most Read