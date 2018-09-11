It’s time to Hear the Music in Vernon

Hear the Music Night is back at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

This is a faith event that is open to all. The man behind the music, Jon Buller, said it creates an environment of joy and celebration that complements the experience that people have in their home churches.

With a history in Vernon going back 12 years, Hear the Music Night is known for being a place where people can engage in a community of faith that may have many differences but are united by their desire to lift up the name of Jesus, Buller said.

With an energetic band that is multigenerational and multi-denominational, Buller leads with contagious passion.

“What I love about Hear the Music Night is that you don’t have to be part of a certain group to enjoy it. You can walk in, and no matter what background or circumstances you’re carrying, you can have an encounter with God,” Buller said.

With the growing popularity of Christian music and flood of videos available on Youtube, Buller said that shows people are hungry for authentic worship experiences through music. In an age where people tend to focus on experiences through technology, Hear the Music Night is an opportunity to shut the screens off and have a live experience with music that has a message.

“There’s so much Christian music available today, and I like to focus on songs that point to Jesus and declare the truth that we need to remind ourselves of. There’s something special that happens when we gather and sing these truths together,” Buller said.

As a non-profit, Hear the Music makes this event free to the public and contributes a portion of the offering collected to the Upper Room Mission. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.htmministries.com.

