Jazzing it up in Vernon this fall

The fall season kicks off with the Dan Brubeck Trio

Vernon Jazz Club kicks off the fall 2022 season on Sept. 10 (contributed)

Calling all cool cats, Vernon Jazz Club has released its fall line up.

The season kicks off Sept. 10 with a performance by the Dan Brubeck Trio. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are available online.

The club is operated by the non-profit Vernon Jazz Society.

Society members received $5 off event tickets.

Other performances scheduled this fall include Wild Blue Herons, the James Brown Trio, and Sean Bray’s Peach Band.

The season closes on Dec. 31 with a show by Sherman (Tank) Doucette.

