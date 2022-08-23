Jazzing it up in Vernon this fall

Calling all cool cats, Vernon Jazz Club has released its fall line up.
The season kicks off Sept. 10 with a performance by the Dan Brubeck Trio. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are available online.
The club is operated by the non-profit Vernon Jazz Society.
Society members received $5 off event tickets.
Other performances scheduled this fall include Wild Blue Herons, the James Brown Trio, and Sean Bray’s Peach Band.
The season closes on Dec. 31 with a show by Sherman (Tank) Doucette.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on