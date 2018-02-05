Jenn Grant packs the house in Vernon

Audience gets cozy with Halifax singer-songwriter at on stage concert series

Jenn Grant performs from her current album Paradise in an up close and personal concert with audience seated cabaret style at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday evening. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon has nothing but love for Martimer, Jenn Grant, and apparently, the feeling is mutual.

The Halifax singer-songwriter dazzled local audiences during during two sold-out cabaret-style concerts held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday and Sunday night.

Grant’s appearance is courtesy of the Vernon Performing Arts Society’s on stage concert series, which places the audience on stage with the performer for an up close and personal performance. California country-folkie, Slow Leaves, opened for Grant.

Grant and Slow Leaves give Vernon a pre-show shout out.

