Jenn Grant performs from her current album Paradise in an up close and personal concert with audience seated cabaret style at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday evening. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Jenn Grant packs the house in Vernon

Audience gets cozy with Halifax singer-songwriter at on stage concert series

Vernon has nothing but love for Martimer, Jenn Grant, and apparently, the feeling is mutual.

The Halifax singer-songwriter dazzled local audiences during during two sold-out cabaret-style concerts held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday and Sunday night.

Grant’s appearance is courtesy of the Vernon Performing Arts Society’s on stage concert series, which places the audience on stage with the performer for an up close and personal performance. California country-folkie, Slow Leaves, opened for Grant.

WATCH

Grant and Slow Leaves give Vernon a pre-show shout out.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Grant Davidson of Slow Leaves opened for Jenn Grant at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Previous story
Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Just Posted

Greater Vernon water rate increase set at 2.9%

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee signs off on increase

UPDATE: Police stand off with distraught Coldstream man is over

RCMP says man was apprehended peacefully

Super Sunday at the Green

Vernon & District Minor Football Association Super Bowl fundraiser was a blast

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Plant cooperating with WorkSafeBC following fire

No injuries in late-January fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Lavington

Snow Sculpture Contest frosty fun for all

A fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

Okanagan-area ridings mostly ignore local endorsements

Andrew Wilkinson was the top choice in four of seven Okanagan ridings for B.C. Liberal leadership

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jenn Grant packs the house in Vernon

Audience gets cozy with Halifax singer-songwriter at on stage concert series

Video shows rough arrest of man in trial on firearms charges

Cody J. E. Wilson was arrested in Penticton on Oct. 7, 2016 outside the Denny’s parking lot

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Plan seeks public input

Three community open houses will be held, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7

Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Bathing Bear will help raise funds for wetland conservation

Most Read