This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will serve as a consulting producer on season 37, which premieres on Sept. 14. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show

“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.

He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favourite show,” Jennings said in a statement. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
REVIEW: Live-action ‘Mulan’ is gorgeous but short on magic

Just Posted

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Vernon Realtors boost act to bubble up morale in COVID-19

Sutton Group - Lakefront Realty sponsors Bubble Man to continue online bubble shows

Okanagan Screen Arts back in action, supporting students

Bursaries awarded to Lumby and Vernon youth pursuing arts

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Police standoff forces evacuation of homes in Kamloops

The incident is unfolding in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

LETTER: Change in forest policies needed

Current model of forest management has has negative effects

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Age no barrier to fitness for Summerland seniors

92-year-old member works out regularly at Summerland Women’s Fitness Society

Most Read