Jim Cuddy proves popular with Vernon

Bad roads and even a small fire at the Performing Arts Centre a week before the show, didn’t keep Canadian music icons, Jim Cuddy and Barney Bentall from bringing their energy to the Vernon stage this weekend.

Accompanied by Cuddy’s sons, musicians Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, the quartet and their respective bands impressed local audiences at their nearly sold-out show Saturday night.

In addition to receiving a copy of Cuddy’s new album, Constellation, ticket holders were treated to live performances of a selection Cuddy’s best new and old hits.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

