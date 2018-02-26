Jim Cuddy proves popular with Vernon

Bad roads and even a small fire at the Performing Arts Centre a week before the show, didn’t keep Canadian music icons, Jim Cuddy and Barney Bentall from bringing their energy to the Vernon stage this weekend.

Accompanied by Cuddy’s sons, musicians Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, the quartet and their respective bands impressed local audiences at their nearly sold-out show Saturday night.

In addition to receiving a copy of Cuddy’s new album, Constellation, ticket holders were treated to live performances of a selection Cuddy’s best new and old hits.

WATCH

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, performs with his band at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Saturday night. Cuddy, who is currently on a 33-stop tour, in promotion of his fourth solo album Constellation. Saturday’s concert included performances with another Canadian music veteran, Barney Bentall as well as up-and-comers Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Crook’s Corner

Just Posted

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Reel Reviews: The Wakanda Way

We say, “Black Panther is too shallow to be deep, too disposable to be important.”

NOCLS gala fundraiser a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society raises more than $60,000 at art, wine gala

Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Most Read