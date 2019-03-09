Join OSIF for beer, pizza and socializing on March 13

A thirsty crowd at Tree Brewing Beer Institute during its past Brewphoria event. The institute is hosting the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking for a casual networking event on March 12. Photo submitted

If you’ve been curious about the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking (OSIF) and what it does, March 13 is your chance to learn more about the organization.

The OSIF is hosting a “fun, casual night out with (its) tribe” at Tree Brewing Beer Institute, located at 1346 Water St., for “members and anyone interested in learning more about us” according to a release from the society. There is no cost to register to attend the event, titled OSIF Beer & Pizza Social, which will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“(There will be) no presentation by the big-bearded dude. (Just) enjoy some great company, chat about upcoming projects in the Okanagan, have some laughs and meet new people,” states the release. “When you arrive, order your drinks and pizza and then join us upstairs on the second floor.”

Questions about the event can be emailed to info@osif.org. Click here to learn more or to register to attend.

