Joni Mitchell tribute comes to R.J. Haney

Jake Jacobsen (bottom left) and friends will perform a special encore of their tribute concert to Canadian music icon Joni Mitchell, at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village June 30. (Photo contributed)

R.J. Haney Heritage Village in partnership with Wildwood Productions is proud to present a tribute to Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell on the stage of the SASCU Amphitheatre” at the Village. Join us on Saturday, June 30 at 7 p.m. for a very special evening of story and song of one of the most influential Canadian artist of the late 20th century.

Tickets for “A Tribute to Joni Mitchell” are $10 with the proceeds supporting the projects at the Village & Museum. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 250-832-5243 or by visiting R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum located at 751 – Highway 97 B or your local Askew’s Foods. Seating is limited, don’t be disappointed, purchase your tickets early. For more information visit their website at www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

The heritage village will also be hosting some fun Father’s Day activities June 17.

Treat Dad to Marjorie’s $6 Pancake Breakfast and stay the whole day. Explore how the Shuswap pioneers lived and played while discovering the stories of our rich local history.

Children can challenge dad to a game of croquet, ring toss and discover the pioneer secrets of the Shuswap’s largest heritage park with a special Father’s Day scavenger hunt.

Enjoy wagon rides, Haney’s old fashioned carnival with games of chance and skill, face painting, children’s crafts, learn how to walk on stilts or panning for real Haney gold.

As a registered not-for-profit charity, R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is thankful to have a devoted group of volunteers who help us connect guests with the history of Salmon Arm. Consider joining our team of volunteers. Volunteers lend their skills to our organization in gardening, maintenance, interpreting, and more, these positions are generally during the day. Special event volunteers help us during our events, from food services to parking these are mostly weekend positions and are a great way to start volunteering at the Village. Please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at Volunteer@SalmonArmMuseum.com for more information.

The Village is a very beautiful place that offers a unique and authentic experience for visitors to come and explore our rich Heritage. The 40-acre site is comprised of 30 exhibits and buildings that are either originals or replicas, including the original 1910 Haney House that tells the stories of Salmon Arm’s history.

Daily admission to the park includes all of the daily scheduled hands-on activities, a guided tour of the Haney House and access to the Village, Museum, Marjorie’s Tea Room and the nature trails. Check out the website www.salmonarmmuseum.org for daily admission and annual pass fees.