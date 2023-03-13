Journey beneath the desert skies descends on Vernon

Jani Lauzon in Prophecy Fog performs for an audience seated in a circle at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 25. (Dahlia Katz photo)

Award-winning Indigenous artist Jani Lauzon’s Prophecy Fog takes audiences on an intimate journey about relationships with the land, family, and sacred places.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents Prophecy Fog on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series.

Performed in the round, Prophecy Fog weaves together the performance skills of Juno Award-nominated performer Lauzon with evocative projections to transport the audience beneath the desert skies. The story begins with a journey into the Mojave Desert in search of Giant Rock, armed with the question: can a site still be sacred if it has been desecrated?

Once home to sacred ceremonies, Giant Rock has become a hub for UFO conspiracy theorists, selfie-seekers and curious tourists. Lauzon’s masterful intertwining of music, dance and storytelling draws the audience along on her journey into the desert as she gives voice to the very long memories of stones. We encounter a girl in the mountains of B.C. with a pocket full of stones, the rainbow warrior’s prophecy, and a mysterious inscription; “we come from the stars, we are star people.”

Named one of the Top 10 Toronto Theatre Shows of 2019 by NOW Magazine, Prophecy Fog is both mind-expanding and remarkably intimate.

Prophecy Fog (Trailer) from The Theatre Centre on Vimeo.

“The audience of just 50 people is seated in a circle around the performer with projections overhead helping set the scene,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy. “It’s an immersive and meditative way to experience a story.”

Lauzon is a Métis multidisciplinary artist. She is a 10-time Dora Mavor Moore nominated actress, a three-time Juno nominated singer/songwriter, an award winning screen actress, a Gemini Award-winning puppeteer and an award-winning director. Her many theatre and film credits include Cordelia in the National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre’s production of King Lear and two Best Actress awards for her portrayal of Doris in the film A Windigo. Her company, Paper Canoe Projects, was created to support the development and creation of her original work including A Side of Dreams, I Call myself Princess and Prophecy Fog.

The play was brought to life with the help of acclaimed director Franco Boni, dramaturg Brian Quirt, and movement consultant Julia Aplin, and features evocative environmental design and projections by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning designer Melissa Joakim.

Tickets are $30 at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or vdpac.ca.

