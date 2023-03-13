Journey beneath the desert skies descends on Vernon

Award-winning Indigenous artist Jani Lauzon’s Prophecy Fog takes audiences on an intimate journey about relationships with the land, family, and sacred places.
The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents Prophecy Fog on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series.
The story begins with a journey into the Mojave Desert in search of Giant Rock, armed with the question: can a site still be sacred if it has been desecrated?
Prophecy Fog (Trailer) from The Theatre Centre on Vimeo.
“The audience of just 50 people is seated in a circle around the performer with projections overhead helping set the scene,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy. “It’s an immersive and meditative way to experience a story.”
Tickets are $30 at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or vdpac.ca.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Arts and EntertainmentLive theatreVernon