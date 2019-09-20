Johnny Reid (promotional photo).

Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan

Chart-topping, multi-platinum artist to perform songs from new album at South Okanagan Events Centre

Award-winning Canadian artist Johnny Reid, known for his energetic stage performances, is bringing his My Kind of Christmas tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Since arriving on the music scene over 10 years ago Reid, a blue-collared soul singer, has proven his popularity through his album sales which total over 1 million units. He also has countless awards and multiple sold out national arena tours where he shares his lyrical honesty and musical ability.

“From a young age, I listened to all kinds of music,” Reid said in a news release. “My mother was a big fan of Stax and Detroit soul. My father was a big fan of all music as long as it told a story. I have taken the instrumentation, performance, and energy of soul and annexed that with storytelling of things that really matter in this world: family, love, and friendship.”

Reid will announce his new Christmas EP, My Kind of Christmas on Oct. 25. However, tied in with his tour announcement he has released the title-track of the EP.

Already a chart-topping, multi-platinum selling artist in Canada, Reid is looking for that to continue with his new EP — what he describes as a perfect mix of originally penned soon to be holiday favourites and some hidden holiday gems. Listed among the tracks is Merry Christmas Everyone, a classic brought back to life in the 80s by U.K. pop phenom ‘Shakin’ Stevens.

This new EP also marks the first vinyl release and for this occasion it will be presented in single jacket with sleeve, pressed on limited marble vinyl and available Nov. 15.

Having released seven best-selling albums and two multi-platinum certified DVDs, Reid’s massive success has caught the attention of famed artists such as Joe Cocker, for whom he penned the platinum-selling single Fire It Up and famed producer Bob Ezrin (Lou Reed, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel), whom he shares a recording partnership with.

His songs chronicle the working class hero and have a blue-collar everyman feel, filled with fervent honesty and just the right mix of both personal and universal storytelling.

Tickets for the tour, starting at $39.50, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

Fans can also visit Johnny Reid’s website (www.johnnyreid.com) for exclusive presale details. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.

Tickets

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stage set in Nevada as Earthlings arrive for Area 51 events

Just Posted

New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

Caken Me Crazy’s owner left the dental industry to pursue the culinary arts

Vernon retirement home holding open house

Orchard Valley will open doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21

Oil recycling made easier in Vernon

A new, upgraded facility has arrived to the Interior Freight and Bottle Depot

Vernon Vipers add to den for home opener

Snakes add one, lose one in time for double weekend hockey play

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Fire at Kelowna home sends three to hospital

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired

Residents also reported hearing shots fired at the same time as the crash

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked near Penticton

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

Most Read