Tri-Continental is set to rock Record City June 28. (Tri-Continental photo)

Juno-fame rocks Vernon’s Record City

SMG Endeavors presents Tri-Continental at Record City June 28

It’s a one-of-a-kind folk, blues and world music blend.

Tri-Continental fuses together the work of three guitarists and singer/songwriters to conjure their unique brew, which they will rock at Vernon’s Record City June 28.

Featuring Juno-winner Bill Bourne, a.k.a the grand improviser; Lester Quitzau, the kidnapper of the blues and Madagascar Slim, promoter of a new universal sound, Tri-Continental are carving their own path in the Canadian blues scene.

Bourne, one of Canada’s most revered blues artists, embodies the group’s mantra of pushing the limits and knocking down genre barriers.

“When you get onstage you have to entertain, people want to see an artist playing music and you have to pay attention to the job. You have to deliver,” Bourne told The Morning Star in a past interview. “The longer I’ve played, the more I’ve learned that it’s a journey, and now I understand the energy of music. When you get that thing flying, you can have a lot of fun.”

SMG Endeavors presents Tri-Continental with Shane Ranger and Friends at Record City June 28 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance in store, $20 at the door or $10 for students. Children 12-and-under get free access.

