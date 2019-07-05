Juno nominated roots artist to perform in Vernon

Oliver Swain and Diemm to perform at Gallery Vertigo on July 18

On Thursday July 18, JUNO and Western Canada Music Award nominated roots artist Oliver Swain will be on tour in Vernon, playing a double bill concert at Gallery Vertigo.

Critically acclaimed, veteran folk-roots musician Oliver Swain will generate good heat with chamber-folk poet harpist Diemm, as they share the stage in a new collaborative way on tour in July, with lots of strings: Diemm’s harp (36 strings) and Swain’s acoustic bass and banjo.

Oliver Swain and Diemm have been performing together since 2017.

