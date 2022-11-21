Kaeshammer cranks out tunes in Vernon

Internationally acclaimed pianist, singer and songwriter Michael Kaeshammer is bringing his fiery style blend of jazz, boogie-woogie, and blues to town.
His passion and consummate showmanship are sure to provide an unforgettable concert Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
“When I play, I don’t worry about if it’s jazz or pop or classical or whatever; I just play what I hear and let the music decide what it wants to be,” said Kaeshammer. “Sure, there are different styles, different eras, different approaches, but when you really look at it, it’s all just music based on 12 notes.”
Born and raised in Germany, the classically trained pianist began performing throughout Europe in his early teens before emigrating to Canada in the mid ’90s. He released his first studio album, Blue Keys, in 1996 to widespread acclaim and has since grown from a child prodigy into a full-fledged phenomenon as an unparalleled pianist and virtuoso singer-song writer.
Kaeshammer’s Vernon stop is part of a five-week, 24-date, cross-Canada tour that launched in Nova Scotia on Nov. 9 and continues West through 2022, visiting a wide variety of communities and concert venues to bring Canadians back together through music. He last performed solo in Vernon in September 2019.
“I’m very much looking forward to getting back out there to reconnect with people,” Kaeshammer enthuses.
To get tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469).
