The Kal Pub will host its inaugural parking lot party with beer, BBQ and live bands on June 15, as part of the Sunshine Festival. (Submitted photo)

Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Vernon Sunshine Festival

June 15 parking lot party builds on traditional beer gardens by adding a stage, live bands

The Kal Pub will host a parking lot party on June 15 as part of the 25th annual Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine Festival.

The 19+ event will feature the traditional beer gardens from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a burger barbecue, but for the inaugural year of the parking lot party, there will also be a professional festival site with live music.

“This year we have really launched into to a live music scene and have been working hard at making The Kal a prime live band venue,” said event manager Sheri Anderson.

READ MORE: Vernon Sunshine Festival line-up revealed

Local bands, Five Knuckle Shuffle and the Dirt Road Kings, will take the stage.

Five Knuckle Shuffle starts playing at 5:30 p.m.

“Catch the infectious beat of the blues, while sprinkling in some classic rock, and you have an amazing blend of a band from our hometown of Vernon,” Anderson said of the band.

The Dirt Road Kings, a country band from the Okanagan, will then play from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Anderson said they will deliver “high energy country rock and entertainment” to the stage.

Passes for the parking lot party will be available for purchase on the day of the event, at the pub or in the beer gardens.

The wristband passes cost $2 if purchased between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., and $5 if purchased from 5 p.m. until close.


