Team Kal Tire is geared up for the Ride to Conquer Cancer in August. (Kal Tire image)

Kal Tire Team on a roll to conquer cancer

Riders from Vernon, Kelowna, Hope and Vancouver already raised nearly $50,000

Vernon-based Team Kal Tire has raised nearly $50,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and growing.

A group of volunteers has registered in the 2019 Ride to Conquer Cancer for the second consecutive year. This year, the team has 18 participants registered in the ride and raised $49,070 so far. In addition to receiving personal donations, the team has partnered with corporate sponsors. Businesses such as Ladies Word, World Health, SilverStar Mountain and Bannister GM are supporting the team.

Vernon resident finds a new reason to participate in the 10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer

The team has put on several community fundraisers in Vernon, including a concert featuring the Shawn Lightfoot Band on June 8, 9 p.m. at The Green Pub.

Called Rock Out and Raise the concert is $30 with limited tickets available at Eventbrite.

Team Kal Tire is aiming to raise $60,000 for the Ride to Conquer Cancer, which takes place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 in the Lower Mainland (Cloverdale to Hope).

“Team Kal Tire is composed of ‘employees of’ and ‘friends of’ Kal Tire,” said Team Captain Karen Valazquez. “Team members are situated in Vernon, Hope, Vancouver and Kelowna.”

For more information, contact Velazquez at (778) 930-0005. To view the team’s fundraising page and list of riders visit: conquercancer.ca/goto/kaltire.

