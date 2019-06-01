Kalamalka Secondary presents “Kill Me, Deadly”

The play, a parody play of classic 40s detective Film Noir stories, has been deemed appropriate for all ages.

“Kill Me, Deadly” is a parody play of classic 40s detective Film Noir stories complete with dark humour, terrible violence, sexual innuendos, endless smoking, murder, physical assaults, and gun play all set against a black and white aesthetic.

The play, which is being performed by Kalamalka Secondary students, is deemed appropriate for all ages.

Starting Wednesday, May 31st, the play will be performed Friday May, 31, Saturday, June 1, Wednesday, June 5, Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

With a snappy jazz set, the event is all tied into a neat package that has the family home before 9 p.m. The cost of tickets is $5 for students, and $10 for adults. Tickets at the Kalamalka Secondary school office, at the door, or through reservation at kalapplebox@gmail.com.

