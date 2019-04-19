Bowen O’Brien. (Photo submitted)

Keep an eye on this up-and-coming Vernon director

15-year-old Bowen O’Brien celebrates filmmaking successes.

Bowen O’Brien is a 15-year-old Vernon filmmaker who continues to celebrate many directing and editing successes.

Vernon Community School Academy student Bowen O’Brien, who won Best film and Best story for his collaborative short with Brian Wilson “Adulthood” has returned from Los Angeles. O’Brien had been following the works of LA Director Danny Rimerez on a Vancouver Produced Star Wars Fan Film “Vadar”.

“Star Wars Theory’s Fan Film Vadar was an exciting project I had been following on YouTube for the year leading up to it’s December screening in LA. After sending in an audition to be a Jedhi and not hearing back, I decided to follow up with Danny to see if I could come to LA and learn how he directs,” said O’Brien.

“To have the confidence at 15 years to start a conversation and negotiation with an LA Director is remarkable. To then put all the pieces together and make it actually happen is beyond my imaginings. “ said his mother, Michelle O’Brien.

Only a month after O’Brien came back from LA he was asked by Indigenous film maker from Hadai Gwaii, Patrick Shannon, to assist him on a shoot in Ottawa. The pair had met originally in Kamloops during a Telus funded “Storyhive” filmmaking workshop. They hit it off and have since completed an Ottawa Powershift documentary about Youth and Climate change in February, now plan on meeting later this Spring to collaborate on a short independent film.

“Being a student of VCSA has definitely allowed me the freedom and support to pursue my passion as well as holding me accountable for collecting and assessing what I’ve learned from my Film based projects,” Bowen said.

Anyone interested in following O’Brien’s works can follow his YouTube channel Bowen O’Brien Show, where he currently has 2,300 subscribers.

Related: Vernon teen wins Best Film in Kelowna HorrorFest

Related: Trombone player who recorded with Aerosmith coming to Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz finds her film ‘Breakthrough’
Next story
Trombone player who recorded with Aerosmith coming to Vernon

Just Posted

Cuteness overload: duckling thinks dog is its mom

Photographer Fiona Hook shot a cute video after noticing one of her ducklings had taken a special liking to her dog.

Fire near Vernon airport “not a concern”

Vernon firefighters attended the scene and found a resident performing a controlled burn

Keep an eye on this up-and-coming Vernon director

15-year-old Bowen O’Brien celebrates filmmaking successes.

Visiting author gets personal

Keri Lefave will be reading from her book, Unfinished, at the Vernon Public Library on Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m.

Vernon poet launches new book

Kerry Gilbert’s new work, a cautionary tale through the guise of little red riding hood, will launch at the Caetani Cultural Centre’s Studio Gallery April 26 at 7 p.m.

Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates stops by Okanagan café

Coates was spotted in West Bank’s Kekuli Café on April 20

B.C. women make 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity

The money raised was donated to former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising funds for ALS

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Most Read