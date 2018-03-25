Kelly Shreds Vernon

Shred Kelly’s Tim Newton feels the tunes as he rocks a banjo dittie for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre Thursday night. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

When Paul Tessier announced night’s rocking band, he warned the crowd that they like to get people up and moving.

And, when Shred Kelly took the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre ballroom stage Thursday night, they didn’t let Tessier down, with Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society members working overtime after the two-hour show’s first set to clear space for the dance-happy concert goers.

Related: Folk Society brings in foot-stomping jams

Foot-tappers and body-rollers flooded the sides, back and makeshift dance floor of the ballroom as Fernie’s self-proclaimed ski-bums rocked their upbeat folk jams reminiscent of Mumford and Sons filtered through B.C. sensibilities.

But, after Shred Kelly’s Tim Newton, Sage McBride, Jordan Vlasschaert and Ty West, with Eddie Annet on drums, left the stage, the Vernon audience was left wanting more and Tessier opened up the front-of-stage for a bumping encore.

While the slope season may be coming to an end, Fernie’s ski-bums, on tour for the recently dropped Archipelago, said they hope to return to Vernon, a town they unfortunately don’t get to play as often as they’d like.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.