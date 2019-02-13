Kelowna artists plays Coldstream Coffee House

Jane Eamon recently released her latest album

Jane Eamon will rock the Coldstream Coffee House Feb. 16. (Photo submitted)

With five Okanagan music awards, countless nominations, Socan Songwriter of the Year, lead writer for the 2005 Centennial Song for the city of Kelowna, two finalist spots in the Mountain Stage NewSong Contest, numerous honourable mentions and runner-up awards in many international songwriting contests and the only Canadian spot as a finalist in the Kerrville Newfolk Competition in 2011, Jane Eamon is no stranger to the musical limelight.

“But it was so hard to keep going. I wanted to make up for all the lost time I felt I’d wasted so I spent all my energy recording (six CDs), promoting, writing, promoting, performing, some touring, promoting,” says Eamon. “It was very tiring and a huge amount of time and money. I was so depressed that I wasn’t making a living at doing music and I started to resent it.”

Eamon is the feature act for the month at the Coldstream Coffee House, playing Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., open mic at 7 and Eamon goes on around 9 p.m. Admission $5 and concession by donation.

See also: Caetani to feature local songwriters

Taking a break to deal with life helped Eamon. It gave her a sense of perspective and a sense of why she’s here.

“Though Gord can’t play right now, I know that he will eventually be able to in some way. That keeps me going. And reconnecting to my songs and my guitar is like learning them all over again. They’re new, fresh, different. They mean more. And that’s good.”

The result is a new CD, Pieces of Me released Jan 18, 2019. Nine songs that speak of the anguish, the beauty, hope and loss.

“I hope with this collection of songs folks will find comfort as I did and take inspiration to get through whatever life throws at them,” said Eamon. “The songs were a long time coming and I am so grateful I stuck it out. This time I also created a small limited edition chapbook filled with lyrics, poems and some of the journal writings that inspired these songs.”

