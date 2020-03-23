Kelowna band Andrew Judah live streams concert for community

Andrew Judah is an alternative group from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

To keep up with their fans while COVID-19 puts a halt to live shows, local band Andrew Judah hosted a live-streamed concert on Sunday.

Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, all venues have closed their doors for the time being, but that didn’t stop Andrew Judah from playing live. To reach their fans while remaining in social isolation, the band contacted video production company Solid Rock Video with a plan to film a live set from the Sounds Suspicious studio in Kelowna.

“First and foremost we believe in the power and value of live music,” said Andrew Judah.

“It can bring people from across the globe closer together regardless of social distance. Wherever you are, you are not alone.”

Bringing people together is exactly what the band accomplished. According to Andrew Judah, the live stream had viewers tune in from all over the world tune in to the show, such as viewers from Brazil, Germany, Romania, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

The more than 60 fans watching the premiere were also invited to participate in a live chat where the band answered questions from fans as the video played.

In less than 24 hours from the time the show was released, the recorded live stream has more than 350 views and counting with comments flooding in from all over the world. ‘Boys… this was absolutely amazing’ wrote one viewer, while another responded ‘Having a little dance party in my living room Boyz!!!!’.

Earlier this year Andrew Judah announced his return, bringing a bold new sound to fans with the announcement of his new album, Impossible Staircase. Inspired by a close friend’s struggle with addiction, “Impossible Staircase” will be released on April 20, 2020.

