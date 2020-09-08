Kelowna-based show looking for guests to star in last episode

“Voices Unheard” is a weekly series produced by Unicorns.LIVE and Kelowna Pride Society

Producers of a Kelowna-based series are looking for additional guests to round out the last episode of “Voices Unheard”.

The weekly show is live-streamed and is produced by Unicorns.LIVE and the Kelowna Pride Society. The show’s goal is to bring awareness to underrepresented members of society, which includes people of various racial backgrounds, sexuality, gender identity/expression, age, or ability.

Hosted by Jessica Samuels, the show gives guests the space to share their experiences and the struggles they have faced.

Previous guests include drag performer Dustin Dufault, trans gay man James Sieben, local Indigenous teen Alyssa Sundsrom and Summerland mayor Toni Boot among others.

The show is live and can be watched here.

For more information on the show and how to get involved, visit this website.

READ: Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter