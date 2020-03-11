Kelowna chef Brock Bowes will compete in the new season of Top Chef Canada starting April 13 on the Food Network. (Contributed)

Kelowna chef to take on Top Chef Canada

Brock Bowes joins season eight of the show on the Food Network April 13

Kelowna culinary star Brock Bowes is set to join the next season of Top Chef Canada.

Bowes, chef and co-owner of the CrAsian Food Truck, Boxcar Kitchen and Provisions Kitchen, will be one of 12 chefs from across Canada ready to take on the popular cooking contest show scheduled to air on the Food Network on April 13.

Top Chef Canada announced their season eight competitors earlier this month, with chef Mark McEwan returning as head judge.

With experience cooking around the world including France and the United Kingdom, Bowes said his culinary background gives him the edge.

“I’ll cook circles around everybody. No problem,” Bowes said.

Bowes is no stranger to televised national cooking completions, as the popular Okanagan chef won Chopped Canada in 2015.

cooking

