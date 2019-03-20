photo: contributed

Kelowna Fan Experience comes to life this weekend

The organizer of the two day event promises to be filled with fun

Kelowna Fan Experience, produced by New Vintage Theatre, is back for a sixth year of pop culture performance, cosplay, films, animation and gaming fun. The event launches on Friday and runs until Sunday.

“This year’s event is highly anticipated by our returning fans and new patrons that are just discovering our incredible pop culture experience which is part fringe festival-part comic con”, said New Vintage/KFX Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz

This international event features high profile performers and experts in their field including Tara Strong (Powerpuff Girls, Harley Quinn, Timmy Turner, Teen Titans), Sharron Matthews (Frankie Drake Mysteries, Hairspray, Mean Girls) and Mark Meer (Mass Effect and one of The world’s most sought after dragon masters for Dungeons & Dragons).

There is also a full film festival this year featuring movies by award winning filmmakers from Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary and Winnipeg. In addition there will be the Okanagan Cast and Crew premiere of Minds Eye Entertainment’s film Daughter of The Wolf, starring Gina Carano and Richard Dreyfuss, filmed in Kelowna, West Kelowna and other central B.C. locations.

Cosplay, gaming, make-up, lip sync and talent competitions for big prizes will be held on Saturday and Sunday and all are encouraged to sign up.

Sunday also includes a full day of vendors, artists and workshops and panels with professionals in filmmaking, acting, cosplay, comic book and fiction authors and special effects make up. For families there is a LEGO building contest, robot coding workshop and a chance to meet fun cosplayers and characters.

Advance tickets for the weekend of epic fun for all ages are available from www.selectyourtickets.com or at Prospera Place Box Office. Door tickets on the event day will also be available at three locations-Rotary Centre For The Arts, The Black Box Theatre and Kelowna Community Theatre. Kids under 10 are free with an adult.

A full program of all events and offerings can be found at www.kelownafx.com

