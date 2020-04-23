Kelowna Fringe Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The inaugural Fringe Festival took place last September, featuring several local and international artists

The Kelowna Fringe Festival is the latest large event in the city to fall to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers announced the cancellation of the September-scheduled event today but said it will make a return in 2021.

“Our amazing local community has really embraced and supported Kelowna Fringe,” said Kirsteen McCulloch, executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, which runs the festival. “We were excited to build on 2019’s success this year, but, of course, we needed to consider the challenges posed by COVID-19 in the current, and future, environment. With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the festival for this year and shift our focus to hosting a mind-blowing Fringe in September 2021.We’re so grateful for the community’s support, and we know we’ll be able to count on you to make 2021 the best Fringe yet.”

If you’re wondering how you can continue to support the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, McCulloch has some advice:

“I encourage everyone to please do what they can to support artists, creators and the creative community as much as possible during this difficult time – from leaving a positive comment on social media to tuning in to a live stream, every little bit helps and will be so greatly appreciated.”

READ MORE: Kelowna resident creates initiative to provide meals for families in need

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Association cancels block party

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix adds 16 million global subscribers partly during start of pandemic

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon school bus changes delayed

Parent/teacher upset heard by school district, which delays any changes to 2021

Kalamalka Lake water source turned off due to turbidity

All Greater Vernon Water customers will have their water supplied by Duteau Creek in the meantime

Back when social gathering was permitted in Vernon

Check out this cool photo from 1963

Body of missing man found near Vernon

33-year-old man was reported missing from the North Westside area April 18

WATCH: Vernon man shares baby goat videos to show beauty amid pandemic

‘There is such a desperate need for some reminders of purities in this world’

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Mitchell’s Musings: And in the world of sports today, absolutely nothing

I miss sports. Now in this world of COVID-19 – with the… Continue reading

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

Conservative MPs propose program to put students to work in food industry

MP Dan Albas is taking the lead on a push to create… Continue reading

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Kelowna Fringe Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The inaugural Fringe Festival took place last September, featuring several local and international artists

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Most Read