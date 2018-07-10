Kelowna jazz trio Mountain Sound launches EP, gig in Vernon

The Kelowna Jazz Trio Mountain Sound is on tour for their new EP and will rock Record City July 13. (Jayni Paul Photography)

Kelowna’s trio of intrepid jazz musicians Mountain Sound is bringing their vibes to Vernon.

Leila Neverland’s all-original heavy jazz hop trio will celebrate their first commercially distributed EP and a very full first year together with a concert and party featuring The Poor Boys and special guest the Jacob Soucy Trio at their Vernon release show full of comical interludes, storytelling and theatre July the 13 at Record City.

“Balancing single motherhood and her self-employment as a woman business entrepreneur, Leila Neverland gives her art, her piano, her songwriting, her poetry and her thundering voice to this powerhouse trio, with installation artist and co-owner of The NAC (Kelowna) Dylan Logan Ranney on percussion, and local musician, student and songwriter Nils Loewen on cello,” said an event spokesperson in a release.

The self-titled EP’s concept lies in a story that weaves the names of the three original tunes into one vision: “Thinking about what came Before Us, while standing on the Edge, contemplating how to Start Again.”

Neverland will collaborate with the Sncewips’ Heritage Museum and the Kelowna Museum to use the EP as the score and concept for an act of reconciliation that honours indigenous’ initiatives of language preservation and cross-cultural collaboration.

Local act The Jacob Soucy Trio will open the show.

Early bird tickets are $10 at Record City and $15 at the door. $10 for students. Kids 12-and-under get free access. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Record City is all ages, always.

Related: New venue spins music in downtown Vernon

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.