Kelowna-based ad agency One Peak Creative got a nod from Ryan Reynolds after they made a commercial for the actor’s Aviation American Gin. (One Peak Creative)

Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

One Peak Creative got the star’s attention with their Aviation American Gin ad

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many businesses and events, but a local video company isn’t letting that stop them from getting creative.

Kelowna’s One Peak Creative started their own campaign #adsolation, which has seen them make one ad every day. With most of their shoots pushed back due to the pandemic, the team decided to continue making ads to keep their creativity moving, according to the creative agency’s co-owner Conar Fair.

“We had to come up with an idea to keep us fresh and creative and honing our skills so we can come out of this better than when we went in… we also wanted to find a unique way to involve the community as well,” Fair said.

As the team got the hang of same-day shoots and edits, they decided to make an ad for Ryan Reynold’s Aviation American Gin.

The trio’s video got Reynold’s approval, as well as his wife’s.

“We mostly did it because we thought it would be super fun to create and obviously, we were hoping that maybe Ryan would end up seeing it… and I guess yeah, he did,” he said.

“Our weeks are super busy right now so after we filmed and posted the ad, I’ve been running on four hours of sleep. Glen and Meg (One Peak’s co-owners), they ran to my room and were like ‘it happened, he replied!’. It was just this incredible surreal feeling. It felt great to know he had seen something we worked so hard on.”

Fair said besides the great feedback from Reynolds, One Peak’s team is also very excited about the community they’ve received.

“Everybody has been supportive of everything we’ve done so far. It’s just been incredible to see what we’re capable of accomplishing within a day.”

He said they’ve also received messages from parents about how their work is inspiring young students to pursue visual arts.

“It’s just really cool because when I was growing up, I didn’t really know this was something that was possible… so it’s cool that we’re showcasing this to a younger generation,” he said.

Fair also has a piece of advice.

“For anybody who’s been thinking about doing and it scares you, just give it a shot. Go for it. Jump all the way in, and you’re going to be amazed at what you can do and the outcome.”

READ MORE: Interior Savings donates $150,000 to help non-profits through pandemic

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of crash that narrowly missed pedestrians

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Historic Vernon family’s 25-year isolation resurfaces during COVID-19
Next story
B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Just Posted

May the Fourth shines strong in Vernon

The force is strong in Vernon. Local businesses are celebrating May 4… Continue reading

High river advisory issued for Vernon, Lumby, Winfield

Spring snowmelt sees area rivers swell, BC River Forescast monitoring

Vernon seniors served free meals during pandemic

More than 300 meals served to date from The Fig

UPDATE: 16-year-old charged after ejected 60 feet down North Okanagan embankment

Driver was ejected from vehicle while out Westside Road area

Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Spike belt succesfully stalls vehicle, Salmon Arm man facing numerous charges

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

One Peak Creative got the star’s attention with their Aviation American Gin ad

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of crash that narrowly missed pedestrians

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on April 29

Most Read