Recording studio sound music mixer control panel. (Contributed)

Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

LMS Entertainment wants to put professional local musicians sidelined by COVID back to work

For many professional musicians in the Okanagan, COVID-19 public gathering restrictions have taken away their opportunity to play and make a living this past year.

For Mike Schell, the onset of 2020 saw his calendar booked with shows to assemble as a concert promoter, and a lineup of gigs mapped out as a trumpet player in a musical tribute band.

All those plans can to a sudden halt a year ago with the onslaught of the pandemic.

Mike Schell

“Everything was cancelled, so I basically went into a funk over what I was going to do. I was really stung and deflated and didn’t care about music for a while,” Schell said.

Towards the latter half of last year, a request for a horn ensemble backup to a recording in Vancouver opened doors to more work, and Schell began to see an opportunity that could help bring work for his musician friends as well.

That idea evolved into the launch of LMS Entertainment, which Schell envisioned as bringing together the high quality of musicians in the Okanagan with artists looking for a musical backup to their recordings under a cost-effective pricing program.

The LMS focus would be on professional sound recording backed by some of Canada’s finest touring and session musicians. As well as part of its commitment to its artists, LMS will offer branding consultation, PR marketing, industry coaching and radio-tracking connections.

Along with his business partner Lisa MacNeil, the business manager, former Parachute Club member Julie Massi, a long-time Kelowna resident, was also brought on board as an artist relations manager to help make LMS Records, part of the LMS Entertainment hub, get a foothold in the recording industry.

Musical artists from across the Southern Interior have already booked time with LMS to make studio recordings in a variety of musical genres, from heavy punk and rock’n roll to country.

With music at its core, Schell said he envisions the company offering services in a variety of ways, everything from bands playing at weddings to recording and touring support for artists, to assistance in client branding.

“We are part of a throwback in the music industry…I had a friend of mine say you are trying to create your own wrecking crew,” Schell laughed.

The Wrecking Crew was a loose collective of recording session musicians in Los Angeles who performed on thousands of studio recordings in the 1960s and 1970s, recognized with great reverence for their musical talents in the industry.

Keyboardist Leon Russell, singer Glen Campbell and drummer Hal Blaine were among the group who gained the greatest individual fame and notoriety in their careers.

“All I am trying to do is get musicians back in the spotlight, to get back to being creative and honing our art. There is an incredible base of talent in the Okanagan,” Schell said.

While technology has robbed studio musicians of work and reduced recording costs by allowing computerized sound to replace musical instruments, Schell explained s the seeds of a push back to live recordings are beginning to take hold.

“I think with music today you are starting to see songs from the ’70s and ’80s starting to be recreated and brought back again,” he said.

“There is a renewed traction to having musicians play behind you in the studio, and the part I want to convey is that we want artists to come here and get involved in studio recording sessions, to be able to watch these pros play and learn and be guided by that experience.”

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s music video confronts COVID stress with humour

READ MORE: $500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid the pandmic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Upcoming Salmon Arm exhibit captures walk outdoors at 6,000 feet

Just Posted

Some Vernon RCMP officers are in isolation following an exposure event. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Mounties in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Immediate precautions were taken after officers identified in exposure event

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming was featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)
‘Looking ahead with hope’: Vernon mayor says on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, March 11, marked one year since the WHO declared the pandemic

54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)
Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

RCMP concerned for the well-being of missing man

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Recording studio sound music mixer control panel. (Contributed)
Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

LMS Entertainment wants to put professional local musicians sidelined by COVID back to work

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

A fire truck and police car park at the entrance to the Foreshore Trail about 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 as fire crews respond to a report of a fire farther down the trail and just above the railway tracks, between Lakeshore Road and the tracks. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fires in camps where people in Salmon Arm living rough spark concerns

Fire department doesn’t want to see another person injured or a fire in the city spread

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Third report of man chasing child in Kelowna, unfounded: RCMP

The man wasn’t chasing the child, but just walking behind them

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
More explosions heard in Penticton

This one was heard in the McNicoll Park area

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Most Read