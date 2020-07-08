Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Kelowna residents who’ve been itching to feel the bass don’t have to wait much longer as Gotham Nightclub sets to open on Friday, July 8.

After COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and club nights in March, the local hot spot is ready to reopen, but with government-mandated protocols in place.

“We are super excited to announce we are opening our doors this Friday,” read a statement from the club on Instagram.

“Things are going to be a little different now, but we can’t wait to see everyone.”

The Liquid Zoo nightclub opened it’s doors a few weeks ago, with social distancing measures in place. Club goers must make a reservation, with a maximum of six people per party. There is two metres between each table with plexiglass installed as a barrier. Customers cannot join other tables if there are more than six people at that table.

Gotham Nightclub is located at 275 Leon Aveune.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
