Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Kelowna residents who’ve been itching to feel the bass don’t have to wait much longer as Gotham Nightclub sets to open on Friday, July 8.

After COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and club nights in March, the local hot spot is ready to reopen, but with government-mandated protocols in place.

“We are super excited to announce we are opening our doors this Friday,” read a statement from the club on Instagram.

“Things are going to be a little different now, but we can’t wait to see everyone.”

The Liquid Zoo nightclub opened it’s doors a few weeks ago, with social distancing measures in place. Club goers must make a reservation, with a maximum of six people per party. There is two metres between each table with plexiglass installed as a barrier. Customers cannot join other tables if there are more than six people at that table.

Gotham Nightclub is located at 275 Leon Aveune.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus