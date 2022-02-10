Kelowna’s ‘Hotel Brothers’ show off Nicaragua resort in new one-take video

The Kelowna-born brothers own three resorts in Nicaragua and Costa Rica

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)

The ‘Hotel Brothers’ are back with a new video showing off their Surf Ranch Resort in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua.

All shot in one take with a drone, the video shows off all the aspects of Surf Ranch resort, one of the three resorts the Boychuk brothers created and own.

Formally from Kelowna, Lucas and Travis Boychuk started this dream back in 2008 when they headed off to Nicaragua to build a resort from the ground up.

Fast forward 12 years, after overcoming language barriers and limited funds, the brothers own three resorts they’ve build, two in Nicaragua and one in Costa Rica.

Since day one, they’ve been filming everything they can every step of the way. With the success of the three resorts, it all added up to them making their adventures into a documentary.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, less people were at the resort because of travel restrictions. With a little more time on their hands, the brothers went through their old footage and put it all together to make the documentary titled “Hotel Brothers”. Lucas editing the videos together for five months, working 18-hour days sometimes to finish the documentary on time.

They released it in August 2020 and in 2021 was featured at the Montreal International Film Festival, Toronto Film Festival and Toyko Film Festival.

The documentary currently has 152,600 views on Youtube and is also available on Amazon Prime.

