Kelowna’s OK Corral preparing for fall comeback

A popular country music club in Kelowna is set to come back this fall.

OK Corral Cabaret originally closed, as most businesses did, in March 2020. Early in July 2020, the club reopened, but management decided to close it again, indefinitely this time.

Andy Bowie with OK Corral said when they first closed due to the pandemic, many people thought it was permanent.

“We initially said we were closing indefinitely due to COVID and many people thought that meant permanently,” he said.

“What we meant by that was an unspecified time.”

Now, he said they hope to open by September, if not, October. It all depends on how COVID-19 infection rates are trending and if things go the way as planned in terms of reopening the province.

“It looks like British Columbia’s vaccination numbers are some of the best in the world, so that is promising,” Bowie said.

“We look forward to celebrating our 37th anniversary on September 11.”

Bowie added that management wants to reopen fully or at near full capacity and at a time when it’s safe enough that people don’t need to wear masks indoors.

For now, he said they’ll keep an eye on how things go for the province in terms of bending the curve.

“Thank you to all the courageous frontline workers. We look forward to hosting a thank-you party for you all once we get to open,” he said.

