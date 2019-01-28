Kelowna’s Rock the Lake schedule released this week

Single day tickets will also go on sale this week

The wait is over, the schedule for Rock the Lake is finally being announced this Thursday.

This year’s event is scheduled for August 9 to11, 2019 at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: First Fireside Festival event in downtown Kelowna warms patrons up

Concert goers can expect to see David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart, on the line up.

Single day tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and are $55 for the Friday and $65 each for Saturday and Sunday.

Get your tickets early, as last year’s event saw both the Saturday and Sunday sell out.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ wins top honour at SAG Awards
Next story
Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Just Posted

UPDATED: Car ablaze near Armstrong Monday morning; one person airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to scene near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design

UPDATE: Vernon crash injuries not ‘serious harm,’ investigators drop jurisdiction

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 31

Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

The Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones were in Vernon Jan. 25-27

SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

Vernon Panthers primed for Saints battle

Sr. Girls Hoops: No. 8 Panthers to take on No. 1 North Vancouver school at tourney in Surrey

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read