Keremeos' Charley Cotrill is one of six farmers looking for love on the new CTV series Farmers Looking For Love that begins airing on CTV on Sunday, May 28. (Farming For Love)

Keremeos wine maker finds local fame on Farming For Love reality show

The CTV unscripted show featuring 6 B.C. farmers begins airing on Sunday, May 28

People can soon find out if Keremeos wine maker Charley Cotrill found love as the new CTV unscripted reality series Farming For Love is slated to begin airing on May 28.

It will air weekly at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Charley is 25 years old, 6’1” tall and a second-generation wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery in Keremeos looking to meet his future wife.

Cotrill was selected to be one of six eligible single Canadian farmers appearing on the show after a casting call was completed last June.

Filming occurred late last year in and around B.C.

Farming For Love is based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Charley and five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match. Comedian Sabrina Jalees is hosting the CTV series.

There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

“I don’t know how it is for everyone in the city but out here in the country, your plus-one has to be your best friend as well as your companion,” said Cortrill in his introduction video on Farming For Love.

He just built a house on the vineyard and he is hoping to one day fill it with a family.

READ MORE: Keremeos wine maker looking for love on upcoming reality show

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KeremeosMovies & TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cheers! Kelowna Beer Festival pours into City Park this weekend

Just Posted

The City of Vernon is rehabilitating the rainbow crosswalk on 30th Avenue. Motorists are advised that 30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets will be closed to traffic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Morning Star file photo)
Main street closed today as Vernon spruces up rainbow crosswalk

The bridge on a Westwold resident’s property, along with a barn, had to be taken away, due to the flooding on the Salmon River. (Contributed)
Westwold resident thankful for support after flood ravages property

(Submitted photo)
Find that nugget: Gold panning championship returns to Enderby

Active Living Centre conceptual design. (Submitted photo)
Process evolving for construction of Vernon’s Active Living Centre

Pop-up banner image