Kickin’ It Up A Notch

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

This was not your typical country concert.

Instead of cowboy hats there were ball caps and instead of belt buckles there were brass knuckles.

Like it or not, that’s how Brantley Gilbert rolls on his The Ones That Like Me tour, which rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place Friday night for Okanagan fans.

Thick, silver rings adorned his fingers, and his ears. Tattoos galore up his ripped arms featuring numerous skulls.

Even guitarist Noah Hensen, with dreads longer than your girlfriend’s and sporting a Soundgarden T-shirt, didn’t seem to fit the classic country style.

The closest thing to country was the plaid shirt worn by one of the other guitarists.

While just looking at the band might have you believe you were at a hard rock concert, the sound was undoubtedly country.

Gilbert’s voice has rough, smoky tone. The words and melody melting many a young hearts.

The 33-year-old has beefed up considerably since starting his debut album Modern Day Prodigal Son. You almost wouldn’t recognize him under all the ink and facial hair.

As tough as he may seem, Gilbert shows his immense heart on stage as he sings love songs written for his wife, Amber, and lights up as he speaks of his newborn son, Barrett.

Joining Hicks in Kelowna Friday night was Josh Phillips and Tim Hicks – marking the second year in a row Hicks has played the venue since kickin' it up with Chad Brownlee in January 2017.



