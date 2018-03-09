Lucas Myers’ Captain Future Saves the World hit the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 18. The performance is the third in the Society’s kids’ series. (Photo submitted)

Kids’ series performance inspires literacy

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Captain Future March 18

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Lucas Myers’ production of Captain Future March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Captain Future is the third performance in the Society’s 2017/18 Kids’ series.

“What will happen when Dr. SamGoogApplesoftsung wipes out reading with his devious and addictive social networking video game apps? Find out when Lucas Myers of Pilot co Pilot Theatre brings Captain Future to the stage,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer. “As a last hope, Captain Future must travel back in time to save literacy in this hilarious and relevant show.”

Captain Future takes audiences on an adventure through time, armed with a ukulele and the Timeswozzler 8000. With a focus on reading and writing, spanning from early Paleolithic cave paintings and touching on all major historical developments, the whole family will be inspired to improve and explore literacy in the present time.

“Myers uses song, puppetry, brilliant characterization, and of course a Shakespeare rap song, to save the day,” Burgher said. “From Nelson, Myers founded Pilot co Pilot Theatre with the purpose of redefining the idea of performance and breaking the fourth wall for an immersive and unconventional theatrical experience. His unrivaled stage presence and comedic timing make him a favourite for audiences of all ages.”

Tickets for Captain Future are $12 for all ages and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

