The KIDZ BOP Kids are bringing their interactive family-friendly concert experience to Penticton on March 7, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Kidz Bop, featuring songs sung by kids for kids, have announced their first-ever headlining Canadian tour which will have a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Kidz Bop Kids, Billboard Magazine’s number one Kids’ Artist for nine consecutive years, are bringing their interactive family-friendly concert experience to Penticton on March 7, 2020.

After successful amphitheater shows this summer, The Kidz Bop kids will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits live on stage.

The concert boasts outstanding set design, costumes, exciting choreography and tons of surprises. Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the Daddy Dance Off.

Kidz Bop 40 will feature today’s biggest hits including Truth Hurts, Senorita,and Old Town Road. On Nov. 15, Kidz Bop will release the new album in the UK and Canada as well.

Kidz Bop has sold over 20 million albums and generated over three billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart — only three artists in history (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand) have had more Top 10 albums.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon writer offers readers a ‘little bit’ of herself
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Just Posted

Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Final score irrelevant - Armstrong won handily - as sports and sportsmanship take front seat

Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Village’s Royals Stadium site of two days of sanctioned trials, hosted by Dog’O’Pogo agility group

Armstrong blossoms at Communities in Bloom awards

City wins pair of honours, as does District of Sicamous, at provincial awards gala in Coquitlam

Block Watch, FireSmart programs pitched to North Okanagan residents

RDNO gives presentation on both programs to residents of Electoral Area C BX-Silver Star

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Morning Start: What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 23.

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

B.C. Lions hype-man marks 15 years of cheers

Crazy P cheers, chants, bangs his drum and spreads a message of love

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

Most Read