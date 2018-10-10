Kim Churchill will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Nov. 4. (Kim Churchill photo)

Kim Churchill kicks off Vernon Performing Arts Centre’s on stage series

Kim Churchill performs Nov. 4

Upon first encounter, the soft-spoken Kim Churchill seems like an archetypal blond, blue-eyed surfer from southern New South Wales.

But behind his laidback demeanour and even tone, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter has a secret: he’s an extreme risk-taker.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Churchill at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Churchill is the first performer in the Society’s 2018/2019 SPOTLIGHT On Stage Series presentation. With the audience seated cabaret style on stage, the SPOTLIGHT On Stage Concert Series aims for audiences to relax and enjoy an up-close and personal concert in this intimate venue.

Churchill spent 18 months working on the follow-up to his breakout LP, 2014’s Silence/Win, and received a stamp of approval from his record label. Album-release plans were drawn up and Churchill began to field offers from festivals and concert promoters around the world. But the new record — polished and accessible — didn’t quite feel right. At the last minute, Churchill decided to throw it out and start again.

“It sounded good,” he explains, “but some very subtle layer of my consciousness was saying to me, ‘It’s not all that inspiring.’”

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre under the Spotlight

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

So Churchill picked up his guitar. He wrote a second version of the album in one frenetic week, then spent two months piecing together the new recordings with ARIA-winning producer Ian Pritchett in a garage in Western Sydney. The resulting LP, Weight_Falls, is a kaleidoscopic collection that is bound to take both fans and critics by surprise. Churchill’s radio smash Window to The Sky, which reached number 42 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 2014.

What sets Weight_Falls apart from Churchill’s previous releases is its sense of adventure and unpredictability, characterized by chopped-up drum samples, unusual harmonies and moments of disarming lyrical honesty. Churchill credits two years spent “growing up” for much of the shift in sound. After touring Silence//Win around Australia in 2014 and 2015, he embarked on a series of high-adrenaline overseas trips that included performances at the Glastonbury and Telluride Blues Festivals and adventures in the Peruvian Andes and along the coast of Sri Lanka.

“The travel was all about honing in on the person that I was,” he says. “And those experiences really do shape you. But when you spend a year experiencing things for the first time, it takes a while for everything to sink in. By the time I scrapped the first version of the album, I finally felt ready.”

Tickets for Churchill are $30 and the event is 19+ only. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets or more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Robb Nash sees crowd at Vernon performance
Next story
OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Just Posted

Vernon council gives thanks during final meeting

Four current members could return if voted back in Oct. 20

Kim Churchill kicks off Vernon Performing Arts Centre’s on stage series

Kim Churchill performs Nov. 4

Enderby hosts all candidates forum

Election day takes place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Robb Nash sees crowd at Vernon performance

Robb Nash Project performed three concerts in Vernon in October

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

Most Read