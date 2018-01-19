Paul Sheldon (Andrew McNee) will think twice before crossing Annie Wilkes (Lucia Frangione) again in Arts Club Theatre Company’s rendition of Stephen King’s chilling novel, Misery, which takes the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30. The chilling performance is brought to life with set design by Lauchlin Jonston, costume design by Stephanie Long and lighting design by Andrew Pye. (David Cooper photo)

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Fame has its definite drawbacks, and it’s a lesson Paul Sheldon learned the hard way.

His legs are broken, bones protruding at jaunty angles as a result of a wintry car crash somewhere in rural Colorado. But mangled bones are the least of his worries as his captor and number-one fan, Annie Wilkes, turns tormentor.

That’s the premise of Stephen King’s chilling psychological thriller Misery, which Arts Club Theatre Company brings to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Jan. 30.

“I had sort of known about it from quotes from the movie: ‘cockadoodie’ and ‘Mr. Man,’ but I hadn’t seen it because I’m not a horror fan,” said Lucia Frangione, who dons Wilkes’ homely garb in the two-hour production.

Despite her aversion to the genre, it’s a role Frangione has put to purpose after recently reading Misery, which King wrote after battling and eventually overcoming a cocaine addiction.

“Annie Wilkes embodies his addiction. Cocaine was his number-one fan,” Frangione said. “When I read it, I thought it can’t be horror; it’s a psychological thriller.”

While King may have been actually writing about the harrowing struggle of living with an addiction, Misery at its roots is a story meant to entertain and terrify, Frangione said.

And it’s a story that rose to Hollywood fame with the 1990 film adaptation that won Kathy Bates four awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, for her portrayal of Wilkes.

“I didn’t watch it because I didn’t want to compare myself to Kathy Bates,” Frangione said of the film. “When you play something iconic like this, it’s big shoes to fill.”

Though, it’s a story and set that comes alive on stage.

“What we do have over the movie is it’s live,” Frangione said, adding that audience members have lauded the Arts Club Performance above the film adaptation. “You can’t get so gruesome (in live theatre). It’s more about the psychological horror. There’s a bit of humour that balances out the play as well.”

Set largely in Wilkes’ home and with a focus on the bedroom of Paul Sheldon (Andrew McNee), Frangione said the set is brought to life with set design by Lauchlin Johnston, costume design by Stephanie Kong and lighting design by Andrew Pye.

“That’s why it lends itself so well to (theatre) adaptations. It primarily takes between two people in one location,” Frangione said. “This was a rare opportunity for the Arts Club to really have fun with the sets and props. It’s very much a character in the play, the house itself.”

For Frangione, Misery is also an opportunity to test out a role that is primarily dominated by male characters.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve played a real villain,” said the 30-year theatre veteran, adding that female villains often fall under the femme fatale archetype. “It’s just a real joy to experience that for the first time.”

And with Annie Wilkes, often regarded as one of King’s most horrifying antagonists, Frangione relishes in that villainous experience.

“It’s been very fun to make people leap in their seats.”

Arts Club Theatre Company presents William Goldman’s Misery, based on the novel by Stephen King, as part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2017/18 theatre series Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $45 adult, $42 senior 60-and-up and $40 student through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

RELATED: Mom-com originators take the stage — 2017/18 Theatre Series performance

Previous story
Vernon gallery marks milestone

Just Posted

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Police seize illicit drugs from Bella Vista area home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

Vehicle veers off Highway 97

Passing motorist assists driver to crawl out of flipped car

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

UPDATED: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon released from VJH

Accident occurred at intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Vernon gallery marks milestone

It has been 16 years since Gallery Vertigo opened its doors

Driver issued 90-day prohibition

Slid off Silver Star Road and, police say, failed two roadside breath tests

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Most Read