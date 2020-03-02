Susan Rice headlines I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! Friday, March 7 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted Photo)

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in Vernon

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

International Women’s Day will be celebrated with some of the funniest female comics around.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! returns for its 16th year Friday, March 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

“Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman,” said Camillia Courts, VDAC’s promotions and marketing coordinator.

Comedian Susan Rice headlines the show, which is emceed by Nic Enright Morin, (comic and founding member of Vancouver’s comedy production house Amusings Comedy), with opening acts by Helen Schneiderman (Second Place, BC’s Funniest New Female Comic) and Molly Wilson (Ovation Award-winner and touring star of Molly’s Comedy Cabaret).

“Celebrate International Women’s Day with us and some of the funniest women in comedy,” said Courts.

With mature material and situations, the show may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for preview clips, tickets and more information.

READ MORE: Laughing ladies and country artists nearly sell-out Vernon venue

READ MORE: Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Laughing ladies and country artists nearly sell out Vernon venue
Next story
Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

Just Posted

Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial is expected to take up to eight weeks

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of respondents in survey voiced their support for new school

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Most Read