Ladies get ready to Laff at Vernon comedy show

What better way to celebrate ladies following International Women’s Day than with the funniest female comics around?

A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Spotlight special presentation.

Headlining the 17th annual event is Vancouver-based Erica Sigurdson. She has been delighting audiences across Canada and beyond for close to two decades. Having been described as a ‘sugar-coated razor blade’ she is equal parts charming and sardonic in her take on the world around her. Sigurdson has been featured close to 60 times CBC Radio’s The Debaters heard, performed at every major comedy festival in Canada as well as performed in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Afghanistan and Iceland. She is an advocate for diabetes awareness, having lived with Type 1 since childhood.

Emcee Katie-Ellen Humphries is a stand-up comedian, writer and sketch performer who currently splits her time between Vancouver and New York. Whether sharing comedic confessions or disappearing into uproarious and dramatic characters, Humphries’ remarkable point-of-view resonates on the stage, page and screen. Her sensibility (that falls somewhere between the library and the locker-room) and sharp wit make her a favourite of audiences of all kinds. A founding member of The Lady Show and veteran of award-winning comedy cabaret Atomic Vaudeville, Humphries is a regular on The Debaters where she has worked as a writer and associate producer. Humphries is also a three-time Canadian national champion for the 5 Kilometre Open Water Swim. That’s unrelated to comedy, but it explains the shoulders.

Featured comic Yumi Nagashima is an actress, comedian and YouTuber. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, she is a mainstay on the Vancouver comedy scene. She has performed in several countries around the world including USA, Australia, England, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Canada. You may have also heard her on the The Debaters. She has been featured on Andy Kindler’s alternative show as a part of Just For Laugh North West. She was also a finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Yuk Off competition. Among the many acting credits to her name is HBO’s The Man in the High Castle.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 17 (which contains adult material and may not be appropriate for all audiences) are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $30 for students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log in online to ticketseller.ca.

