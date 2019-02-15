Wanda Lock

Lake Country Art Gallery takes a snow day

The art gallery is closed today, because of rough road conditions

The Lake Country Art Gallery will be closed today, because of the icy road conditions.

Petrina McNeill, manager of the gallery, posted in a popular Lake Country Facebook group this morning, stating that it has been a tough week on the roads.

RELATED: Fat, white snowflakes expected to continue falling in Kelowna

“We’ll be back for the weekend and on Sunday, Feb. 17, we have a special event with music, great conversation, snacks and hot beverages,” she wrote.

“Join us at 2 p.m. for Leila Neverland live performance plus we’ll be chatting with Liz Ranney and Nicole Young about their paintings in What’s Still Here.”

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

