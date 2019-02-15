Lake Country Art Gallery takes a snow day

The Lake Country Art Gallery will be closed today, because of the icy road conditions.
Petrina McNeill, manager of the gallery, posted in a popular Lake Country Facebook group this morning, stating that it has been a tough week on the roads.
“We’ll be back for the weekend and on Sunday, Feb. 17, we have a special event with music, great conversation, snacks and hot beverages,” she wrote.
“Join us at 2 p.m. for Leila Neverland live performance plus we’ll be chatting with Liz Ranney and Nicole Young about their paintings in What’s Still Here.”
