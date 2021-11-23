Lake Country vineyard pours fire support

A local winery is serving up support for its neighbours impacted by the summer wildfires.

Ex Nihilo Vineyards in Lake Country is hosting a fundraiser for the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal on Friday, Nov. 26.

The fires last summer burned across the province with many British Columbians still recovering from the devastation. The Canadian Red Cross continues to work alongside community leadership and all levels of government to support individuals, families and communities impacted by the 2021 wildfires in their journey to recovery, based on the needs and funds available.

The Government of British Columbia will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 B.C. Fires appeal up to Dec. 31. This means that every $1 donated will become $2 to support those affected by the wildfires. Donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.

To help the cause, Ex Nihilo is hosting a Midnight Gala, an evening of food, wine, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at exnihilovineyards.com

“We’ve endeared multiple years of threatening and devastating wildfires, mudslides and floods that have touched many of our friends and loved ones. If we can provide a means to raise dollars to help those affected by wildfires, it’s the least we can do,” proprietor Decoa Harder said.

