Vernon-based modern Celtic band Cod Gone Wild will host the Irish Pub Night at the Vernon Winter Carnival for the last time, Feb. 8, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Last Winter Carnival for Vernon Celtic band

Cod Gone Wild will host Irish Pub Night at the Winter Carnival for eighth straight year, Feb. 8

A Vernon-based Celtic band is ready to entertain at this year’s Vernon Winter Carnival, but it will be doing so for the last time.

Cod Gone Wild has hosted the Irish Pub night at the Carnival since 2012 and has been crowned the Best Adult Event several times over the years. The band will play its final pub night on Feb. 8 during the 60th year of Winter Carnival.

“We’ve had so much fun hosting the Winter Carnival Irish Pub Night over the last eight years, but with dwindling crowd numbers over the last two years, we thought it was time to take a break from organizing the event,” said lead singer and front man Andrew Mercer.

“With this year marking the 60th anniversary of Carnival, it was important for us to be a part of it, but also thought it was a good time following this years celebration, to take a step back.”

The band says it’s far from the end of Cod Gone Wild. In fact, the band is currently working on its sixth studio album to be released later this year and are continuing a busy touring schedule in 2020. Cod is also fresh off a 14-stop tour across the province promoting their Christmas album, Neighbourhood Rounds.

For its final Irish Pub Night the band will be honouring the 1960s theme by encouraging audience members to dress up in attire to match the era in which Winter Carnival began.

The band is also bringing back the Ugly Stick competition. People are invited to build and bring their own traditional Newfoundland Ugly Stick (a homemade musical instrument), with prizes to be given out for best ugly stick performance with the band.

Mercer is leaving the band’s options wide open for the future despite the announcement.

“We could do a revival at some point in the future if the appetite is there for it, or if someone else wanted to step in and take over the organization of the event, we would certainly be interested in performing.”

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance and are available at the Vernon Winter Carnival office or online at www.vernonwintercarnival.com. The show is for ages 19 and older.

READ MORE: First Queen Silver Star heir draws on 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Balloons cancelled for 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Writer helps Vernon residents pen their memoirs
Next story
Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Just Posted

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Last Winter Carnival for Vernon Celtic band

Cod Gone Wild will host Irish Pub Night at the Winter Carnival for eighth straight year, Feb. 8

Immigration program not taking away Vernon jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Rain in the forecast for Vernon over the next few days

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers today

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Large numbers of local workers benefit from the big productions that come to Penticton each year.

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

UBC Okanagan art students to improve the environment one project at a time

The Ecosine Art Group uses non-purchased, recyclable mediums for 50 per cent of their art

Disability proves no barrier for 12-year-old Kelowna sit skier

Samuel is a 12-year-old double leg amputee who independently sit-skis

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder of 79-year-old mother back in court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged in April 2019 after allegedly beating his mother, leaving her stranded

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Most Read