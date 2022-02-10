Laugh your way out of the pandemic with Tim Nutt in Penticton

One of Canada’s top comedians comes to the Shuswap March 5

One of Canada’s top comedians is coming to Penticton.

Tim Nutt has been telling jokes on stage for more than 20 years and continues to push his comedy to new levels.

According to the owner of Train Wreck Comedy, Rob Balsdon, Nutt expertly explores the hilarity in everyday life, delighting you with his bizarre concepts and twisted viewpoints, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.

“You know what they say, the hardest part of 14 days to flatten the curve is always the first two years,” jokes Balsdon. “Tim is one of the best comedians working today and has been doing this a very long time, people can really relate to him and his humour. COVID has been hard on everyone and getting out with family and friends to have a laugh is just what people need right now.”

Nutt is no stranger to fame either, he has been to comedy festivals all over the world from Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Montreal’s Just For Laughs, Halifax’s HA! Comedy Festival and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival. He can also be heard regularly on Sirius XM radio and CBC’s radio show, The Debaters.

Often compared to some of his comedy heroes like Billy Connolly and George Carlin, Butt is a recognizable storyteller and entertainer.

Train Wreck Comedy will be bringing Nutt to Penticton’s Cleland Community Theatre on Friday March 11.

Get tickets online only at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

