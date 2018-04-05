Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

A hard no for the young and the elderly.

A hard yes for those who can take a good laugh, especially at the expense of others.

It was a gut-busting evening at the Kelowna Community Theatre Wednesday as Letterkenny performed for a sold-out crowd.

Despite the subjects of humour, which some might take offense to, those in the audience couldn’t get enough.

The redneck crew of Letterkenny kept the ‘city’ folk of Kelowna laughing for two hours with a variety of skits, even poking fun at the big-town folk.

“Citiots,” as they are referred to, are those who come to the country and think they are better then the farmers and rednecks of the fields.

“What right they got just kuz their liquor store and post office in a different building.”

Wayne (Jared Keeso) kept his static face throughout the skits, dressed in his signature plaid.

With his green gum boots and blue jumpsuit, Daryl (Nathan Dales) had a tough time keeping a straight face as the big, burly and bearded Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) broached some risqué topics.

But the largest scene of hilarity, and arguably downright morally offensive, was from Mark Forward.

And it wasn’t just his humour that entertained, his poetic acting and dance moves were also side-splitting.

From bears in heaven, to hawks and hats – Forward was a hit. Although not everyone could handle his artistic side, and Forward made sure to make fun of and point out anyone who got up to get a beverage during his act.

“All the meat heads that got up because it was just too much for you,” said Forward.

The show and the venue proved a hit, although too small for the many Okanagan fans who flocked to the centre to see the show.

