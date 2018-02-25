Lavington artist Nancy Vince’s debut solo exhibition runs at The Village Gallery in Lumby for March and April. Vance’s whimsical paintings seek to inspire happiness in those who look upon them. (Photo submitted)

Lavington artist dabbles in the whimsical

Nancy Vance’s debut solo exhibition runs at The Village Gallery in Lumby in March and April

Prepare to enter a garden of whimsy and colour when Lavington artist Nancy Vince shows her first solo exhibition at The Village Gallery in Lumby.

Entitled Happy Art – Finding Your Zen, the exhibition will be shown during the months of March and April.

It was only a few years ago that Vince began creating her colourful, whimsical illustrations, which she calls happy art.

“After a health scare, a class in Zen doodling at the Vernon Community Arts Centre had me discovering a whole new world of meditative art,” said Vince. “I found the freedom to create playful images that made me feel good. Seeing smiles on people’s faces kept me going back to the drawing board.”

Vince attributes her subject matter to a love of gardening, fairy tales and folk stories.

Retirement brought Vince and her husband, Al, to the Vernon area, and it was here where she started creating her art. Her bold and bright illustrations are not your typical landscapes. Her imagination flows onto the paper, where giant flowers grow and birds fly freely through the sky.

“I have fun hiding critters into my illustrations. I want the viewer to look for things beyond what is plainly visible. It adds to the whimsy,” said Vince.

Vince has displayed her work in a number of group shows at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Vernon Community Art Centre and the Ribbon Show at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Art Gallery, where she received second place for people’s choice on one of her pieces.

Vince has a busy year ahead. Her original art will be featured at Nadine’s Fine Art in Vernon during the month of May and she will also have a solo show at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Art Gallery in September.

“The Village Gallery exhibition will be first time I show a large body of my work,” said Vince. “It’s exciting to have this work up for the public to see. I hope to see smiles on people’s faces when they look at the work and maybe they will see something unexpected.”

Vince’s work is available for viewing at The Village Gallery, 1975 Vernon St., Lumby. In addition to Vince’s work, the gallery has a number of member artists and artisans selling their work.

Hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vince is at the gallery on most Monday afternoons and is happy to show how she creates her happy art.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Film screening sparks dialogue around anxiety
Next story
Painting the Lumby city-scape

Just Posted

Vipers to tangle with Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Cowan stuns Jenkins rink at B.C. finals

New Westminster rink comes from 5-0 down to advance to championship in Enderby

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Painting the Lumby city-scape

Mural project moves forward in Lumby

Lavington artist dabbles in the whimsical

Nancy Vance’s debut solo exhibition runs at The Village Gallery in Lumby in March and April

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Annual slo-pitch tournament had been running for 30 years

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Most Read