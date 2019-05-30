Le Cirque de la nuit comes to the Okanagan

The event, which will be hosted in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation, takes place June 15 from 7 – 10 p.m. in Kelowna

The BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival have announced entertainers that will be preforming at their newest event, ‘Le Cirque De La Nuit’ Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting.

The event, which will be hosted in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation, takes place June 15 from 7 – 10 p.m., at Argus Properties, 2092 Enterprise Way.

The signature show Wondrous will have the audience captured from beginning to end and will be a continuous journey of interactive performances, in a storybook underworld, will showcase a battle of good and evil. Alice and the Red Queen will fall deep into the rabbit hole, where the patrons will follow them through break dance battles, aerial acrobatics, and countless circus arts and theatrics.

“The closer we get to this event, the more exciting it becomes for our teams. Between the 78,000 square foot Argus Properties warehouse venue, the members of ours that will be joining us offering samples and the full Cirque experience the Le Cirque team is bringing,” said Katherine Bramall, Founder and General Manager – BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival.

The teams announced the following list of performers this week:

Joey Vedres – Theatrics / Buuegeng / LED Cube / Human Balloon / Stilt walking

Justin Dale – Theatrics / Cyr Wheel / Hoop Diving / Acro

Noah Weigel – Cyr Wheel / Buuegeng / Contact Juggling / Human Balloon / Stilts

Kim Ilott – Theatrics / Aerial Lyra / DBL Aerial Lyra / Dance

Kate Ryan – Theatrics / Multi LED & Aerial Hula Hoop / Acro

Wolfflow – Aerial Lyra / DBL Aerial Lyra / Hula Hoop / Dance

Tony Esteves – Theatrics / Juggling / Dance / Host

Indigo Arts – Fusion Belly dancing / Feather Fans

Shauna Jayne – Tribal Belly dancing / multi sword balancing

Kelsey Clement – Aerial Silks / Dance

Jenny Sager – LED Poi / Dance

Patrick Chan – Theatrics

This is an all-inclusive event, meaning that all of your light snacks, entertainment and samples from the onsite BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival members, souvenir glass, and Safe Ride Home are all included in the $99 ticket price. Tickets are available at bcwinefestival.com.

