Lets-a go! Moonlight Movie Tour comes to Central Okanagan

The movies will be played from Aug. 15 to 17.

The Moonlight Movie Tour is coming to the Okanagan from Aug. 15 to 17, with three different movie showings taking place across the Central Okanagan.

A screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen under the stars on Aug. 15 in West Kelowna at Memorial Park (3737 Old Okanagan Way), as well as in Lake Country on Aug. 17 at Swalwell Park (10050 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.).

Strange World will be shown on Aug. 16 in Kelowna at City Park (1600 Abbott Street).

Those looking to attend are asked to arrive early to get a good viewing spot and take part in the family-friendly pre-show activities that will be available. A concession stand will be available as well.

There is no charge to attend the event, however, a donation of $3 per person or $10 for a family is suggested. All funds raised will benefit BGC Okanagan.

“Proceeds from this event will help BGC Okanagan provide safe spaces for children and youth to experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

Since 2010 the tour has raised over $200,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs.

The Okanagan movie screenings are just one of nine Moonlight Movie nights taking place throughout the Interior this summer, each benefiting a local non-profit organization.

Gates open at 7 p.m.

Movie-goers should bring lawn chairs and blankets for maximum comfort.

Visit https://www.bgco.ca/ or interiorsavings.com/events for more information.

